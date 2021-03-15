Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. coverage now $50 off at Amazon, more from $80

Amazon is offering the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier for $249.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $300, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. Anyone looking to rid their space of pollutants as the spring rolls in will want to give this deal a look. Designed to capture “99% of airborne pollutants like viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and more,” it is rated to cover spaces up to 540-square feet. Along with “whisper quiet” operation, it will also help to eliminate odors alongside the colorful, machine-washable fabric pre-filters. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

We are also tracking a nice little price drop on the more affordable LEVOIT Air Purifier at Amazon. After you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll be able to score this one for $79.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $100 price tag and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. This one will save you some cash but it is only rated for spaces up to 290-square feet. However, if that’s enough for your home office or bedrooms, it is a 4+ star-rated option from nearly 24,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out this deal on Armor All’s Car Air Purifier that puts it down at just $5 as well as the new Airthings View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for additional offers including today’s Home Depot tool sale at up to 45% off, up to 36% off TACKLIFE tools from $1, and the Amazon 1-day Moen Gold Box from $4.

More on the Blueair 211+ Purifier:

Advanced Swedish Design: Swedish Filter Technology Captures 99% of Airborne Pollutants Like Viruses, Pollen, Dust, Pet Dander, Mold, Bacteria and More

Eliminates odors. Activated carbon filter reduces gases, VOCs, and annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking, wildfires and more

Colorful. Includes machine washable fabric pre-filters in diva blue and dark shadow. Leave the mesh filter housing exposed for a Scandinavian look

Quiet. No louder than a whisper on the lowest speed (31 decibel.) and equivalent to the noise level of rainfall on the highest setting (56 decibel.)

