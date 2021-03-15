Under $8 Prime shipped will snag TAC Force’s Spring-Assisted Knife (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the TAC Force Spring-Assisted Knife for $7.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re excited to head outdoors now that spring is starting to show its face, this pocket knife might be worth taking with you. It features a spring-assisted design for one-handed deployment. The handle is comprised of aluminum and also can be used as either a bottle opener and glass breaker. This knife collapses to a manageable 4.5-inch size when not in use and once expanded you’ll find a half-serrated 3.25-inch stainless steel blade. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade isn’t as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packings, and the list goes on. More than 6,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, be sure to check out some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. Kick things off with an O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip drinking and misting workout bottle at $6 followed by a Zippo FireFast Torch at $17. Oh, and you may also want to check out the latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife. For even more, swing by our sports and fitness guide.

TAC Force Spring-Assisted Knife features:

Spring assist folding knife offers rapid one-handed deployment

Black half-serrated stainless steel blade

Aluminum handle with bottle opener and glass breaker for emergencies

Comes complete with a pocket clip for easy and safe carry

4-1/2-inch closed length, 3-1/4-inch blade length with 3mm thickness

