FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Under $8 Prime shipped will snag TAC Force’s Spring-Assisted Knife (Save 22%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessTAC Force
22% off Under $8

Amazon is offering the TAC Force Spring-Assisted Knife for $7.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re excited to head outdoors now that spring is starting to show its face, this pocket knife might be worth taking with you. It features a spring-assisted design for one-handed deployment. The handle is comprised of aluminum and also can be used as either a bottle opener and glass breaker. This knife collapses to a manageable 4.5-inch size when not in use and once expanded you’ll find a half-serrated 3.25-inch stainless steel blade. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade isn’t as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packings, and the list goes on. More than 6,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And while you’re at it, be sure to check out some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. Kick things off with an O2 Cool Mist ‘N Sip drinking and misting workout bottle at $6 followed by a Zippo FireFast Torch at $17. Oh, and you may also want to check out the latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife. For even more, swing by our sports and fitness guide.

TAC Force Spring-Assisted Knife features:

  • Spring assist folding knife offers rapid one-handed deployment
  • Black half-serrated stainless steel blade
  • Aluminum handle with bottle opener and glass breaker for emergencies
  • Comes complete with a pocket clip for easy and safe carry
  • 4-1/2-inch closed length, 3-1/4-inch blade length with 3mm thickness

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

TAC Force

About the Author

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speed...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mo...
Amazon’s expansive 133-Pc. Furniture Pad Kit hits...
Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Keyboards tout built-in track...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Aloha Switch case hits...
At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar ...
DJI Osmo cams up to $90 off: Pocket 4K $209 or Action 4...
Show More Comments

Related

Latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife has standout style, titanium nitride coating, more

Order Now! Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
20% off

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $90

DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60 for Prime members (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More
40% off

Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mount at under $23 on Amazon

$23 Learn More