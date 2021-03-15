With millions of next-generation consoles flying off the shelves, an easy way to distinguish the look of your console with a friends is with a standout skin. Thankfully, several options have become readily available lately, so in this post we’ll point you in the direction of some of our favorite next-generation Xbox skins. Both Series X and S solutions are covered, so no matter which one you’ve chosen, there should be something that will fit the bill.

Best Xbox skins for Series S

Battle Ball

Just because you own an Xbox doesn’t mean you have to completely abandon your love for Nintendo. Pokemon is a beloved Nintendo series that has seen widespread adoption since an iOS and Android release made its way into the list of games.

Whether that’s where you got your start or on a Nintendo console before that, MightySkins Battle Ball Carbon Fiber wrap is hard to overlook. As with many of the skins listed in this post, it’s priced at roughly $25. Unlike next-generation consoles, it’s in stock and ready to arrive as soon as tomorrow.

Cyber Bot

If you’re a Star Wars fan, it won’t take you long to identify what the look this skin is going for. While MightySkins dodges a bullet by not specifically mentioning R2-D2, it’s clear to us that this is the look that Cyber Bot is going for.

Frost Marble

Want to give your console a more premium look? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Frost Marble. As its name implies, this solution mimics the look of the pricey and luxurious rock. This is perfect for anyone that doesn’t feel any particular link to a specific genre or series of games, but would still like to give their console a unique appearance.

Nike

Want something vibrant? You’re in luck. This Nike-themed offering coordinates red and white for a look that will bring your Series S to life. It surrounds the entire unit and it’s even paired with a couple of controller skins.

Best Xbox skins for Series X

Game Kid

As with Cyber Bot and Battle Ball above, Game Kid steers clear of officially branding its design as anything like Gameboy. That being said, it will successfully dress up your Series X up like Nintendo’s iconic handheld console.

Gravity

Even if you don’t love space or astronauts, the black and white colorway of Gravity is stunning to say the least. It’s an option that shouldn’t be overlooked, especially given its ability to provide your console with a more stealth-like appearance.

The Mandalorian

If Cyber Bot caught your eye, The Mandalorian could be another great option for Star Wars fans. There’s also a colorful Storm Trooper that is accompanied by a black and white Darth Vader-inspired offering. Any of these Star Wars-themed Xbox skins will nicely upgrade your Series X.

Vivid Fog

If you like the look of gradients, Vivid Fog could be an easy favorite when choosing from our list of Xbox skins. The base of your Series X console will kick off with a purple/pink tone and gradually work its way into a light blue color gamut.

The fun part about these Xbox skins is that you’ll always be able to peel and replace whenever you’re ready to shake things up again. Even if none of the options suit your preferred style, you can peruse a more comprehensive list of Xbox Series S and Series X skins right here.

