Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone sees first price cut to $200 (Save $50)

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and is the very first price cut on the recently-launched handset. Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 arrives with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the even more affordable Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone at $139. This handset arrives with a 6.5-inch display but ditches some of the more premium features noted above. There’s no face unlock on this model so you’ll have to rely on the rear fingerprint scanner, and you’ll drop down to a dual sensor camera array. But for those who can get away with a more affordable handset, this one is worth a look. Rated 4/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone features:

If photo capabilities are important to you in a phone, then the Nokia 5.4 Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone and its quad rear camera system is a fitting mobile solution. You get a 48MP wide-angle lens for crisp, high-resolution shots, a 5MP ultra-wide lens ideal for landscapes and large groups, a 2MP macro lens for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits that pop. It can even record stunning videos at up to 4K resolution at 30 fps. On the front, a 16MP wide-angle lens handles selfie photos and videos up to 1080p.

