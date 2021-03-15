FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

We are now ready to kick the week off with all of today’s best new Android game and app deals. You’ll find plenty of new hardware offers in our Android deal hub, but for now we are turning our attention over to the software deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights include titles like Volt, Galaxy Trader, The Eyes of Ara, Speedometer GPS Pro, iLovecraft Collection, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones at up to $135 off alongside deals on the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone. We also have a great offer available on Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as well as up to 44% off certified refurb Samsung Chromebooks starting at $175. Moving over to accessories, Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger dropped to new all-time low today at $25, Anker launched a brand new Amazon sale from $11, and you’ll find even more in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, Mario + Rabbids $18, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Galaxy Trader:

Galaxy Trader is a relaxing, open world space RPG. You’ll enjoy it if you’re looking for a peaceful exploration game that focuses on cargo hauling and trading. Beautiful visuals and an immersive soundtrack…4 hand crafted solar systems to explore…A massive, realistic scale: Millions of kilometers between planets…No ads or in-app purchases…Offline: No internet connection required.

