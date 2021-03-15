TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $135)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $314.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $450, today’s offer amounts to $135 in savings, beats our previous mention by $45, and matches the all-time low set last in November.

TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array headlined by a 64MP sensor with hybrid auto focus and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 380 customers, and in our hands-on review, we found that this offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag.” Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the TCL 10L Android Smartphone that’s on sale for $174.99 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $25 and is the best price of the year. This model packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display as well as the same expandable microSD card storage and a similar quad-sensor camera array as found above. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can learn more in our review.

First off, be sure to load up your new handset with all of the best Android app and game deals right here. But then be sure to check out everything currently discounted in our Android guide including Google Pixel 4a 5G at a new low of $446 and a notable $220 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!