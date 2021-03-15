FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nomad’s refurb Base Station Pro falls to $150 (Orig. $229), more in latest outlet sale

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNomad
Shop now 85% off

Nomad is launching a new outlet sale today that’s taking up to 85% off a selection of iPhone and Android cases, Apple Watch bands, chargers, and more. Shipping varies per order. Our top pick is the Nomad Base Station Pro for $149.99 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $229, you’ll find a new condition model fetching $200 right now with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and saving you at least 25%. With the power to wirelessly charge three devices at once thanks to 18 Qi coils, Base Station Pro packs the brand’s usual leather stylings with 5W speeds. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package. Over 240 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Includes a 2-year warranty. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Other Nomad outlet sale deals:

Be sure to check out all of the discounts in the outlet sale right here. Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to upgrade your iPhone or Android handset’s kit. Alongside Anker’s latest sale from $11, this morning saw a collection of cases and chargers starting at $2 in our daily roundup.

Nomad Base Station Pro features:

Base Station Pro introduces a new era of charging, with full surface wireless power. Simply place your phone anywhere on the surface and it will effortlessly begin to charge. Never worry about waking up to a dead phone because it wasn’t aligned perfectly on the charger’s “sweet spot” again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Nomad

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch lasts for 14-days on a si...
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet ...
Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers,...
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet sees rare discount...
Samsung’s UV Sanitizer + Qi Wireless Charger drop...
Garmin’s 6.95-inch GPS has offline navigation, tr...
Anker launches weekend sale with power banks, USB-C cha...
ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Outfit your iPhone 11/Pro/Max with official Apple cases on sale from $16

From $16 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More
Shop now

Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11

From $11 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Volt, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19

From $19 Learn More
27% off

These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all your gear, now priced from $95 (Save 27%)

From $95 Learn More
20% off

Seagate’s Barracuda 1TB SSD packs 3,400MB/s speeds at a low of $130, more from $50

From $50 Learn More