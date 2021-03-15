FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers, HomeKit cameras, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Shop now From $11

Anker is back to start off the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a selection of charging essentials, smart home upgrades, and much more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Qi Stand for $33.99 when applying code ANKER2573 at checkout. Down from its usual $46 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks the second-best price to date.

This 3-in-1 charger delivers a 10W Qi stand that can refuel your iPhone or Android device while keeping an eye on notifications and the like. There’s also a pair of integrated 2.4A USB-A ports that can power up earbuds and other accessories without having to rely on an additional charger. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Then be sure to give our smartphone accessories guide a look for even more discounts. This morning brought with it a rare discount on Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet at $55, as well as Samsung’s UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger at $25 and this ongoing ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount deal.

Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Qi Stand features:

One for All: Adaptive charging modes give your device the power it needs: 5W for all standard Qi-compatible devices, 7.5W for iPhone fast charging, and 10W for Samsung fast charging. Multi-Charging: While wirelessly charging your phone, you can simultaneously charge other devices via two additional high-speed USB-A ports (12W total output). Flip It: You can now choose between charging horizontally or vertically. Whether you’re watching a video or checking your messages, you don’t need to stop charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Osmo Easter sale now live at 30% off: STEM and coding k...
Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. cove...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more...
Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet ...
Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27....
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, ...
Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, head...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11

From $11 Learn More
30% off

Osmo Easter sale now live at 30% off: STEM and coding kits for iPad/Fire Tablet from $21

From $21 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 15, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch Lite, more

Listen now
75% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Flash Sale

+ free shipping Learn More
$50 off

Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. coverage now $50 off at Amazon, more from $80

$250 Learn More
Save $135

TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $135)

From $175 Learn More
40% off

Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Amazon all-time low: $12 (Reg. $20)

$12 Learn More
86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case $2 (Save 86%), more

From $2 Learn More