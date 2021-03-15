Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers, HomeKit cameras, more

Anker is back to start off the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a selection of charging essentials, smart home upgrades, and much more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Qi Stand for $33.99 when applying code ANKER2573 at checkout. Down from its usual $46 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks the second-best price to date.

This 3-in-1 charger delivers a 10W Qi stand that can refuel your iPhone or Android device while keeping an eye on notifications and the like. There’s also a pair of integrated 2.4A USB-A ports that can power up earbuds and other accessories without having to rely on an additional charger. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave 10 Qi Stand features:

One for All: Adaptive charging modes give your device the power it needs: 5W for all standard Qi-compatible devices, 7.5W for iPhone fast charging, and 10W for Samsung fast charging. Multi-Charging: While wirelessly charging your phone, you can simultaneously charge other devices via two additional high-speed USB-A ports (12W total output). Flip It: You can now choose between charging horizontally or vertically. Whether you’re watching a video or checking your messages, you don’t need to stop charging.

