Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case $2 (Save 86%), more

Monoprice currently offers its FORM iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case for $1.99 shipped. Down from its usual $15 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over 86% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Comprised of high-quality vegan leather and a polycarbonate shell, this case adds three card slots to your iPhone with a folio design that’ll also keep the screen protected when closed. It also features an integrated stand to make enjoying videos more convenient. Rated 4/5 stars.

The FORM Wallet Case combines high-quality vegan leather with a strong polycarbonate shell to provide scratch protection and handy, low profile card storage. All FORM cases are meticulously designed and engineered to exacting standards to ensure a snug fit around your device, while providing easy access to buttons, speakers, microphones, cameras, and connectors.

The Wallet Case boasts three internal card slots that can hold multiple cards without adding unnecessary bulk, while a strong magnet helps keep the case closed, without becoming a nuisance to repeated access.

