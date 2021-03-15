Record road trips for $23 Prime shipped with VAVA’s 1080p Dash Cam (42% off)

TaoTronics-DC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 1080p Dash Cam for $22.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. Want to keep tabs on upcoming road trips without breaking the bank? If so, this deal may have your name written all over it. Despite having a highly-affordable price tag, you’ll still garner 1080p sensor that boasts a 170-degree wide recording angle and 3-inch LCD screen. A built-in battery is paired with a shock and vibration sensor that can automatically power up this unit to record what happened even when the car is turned off. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with a 6-pack of Little Trees Lavender Car Air Fresheners at $7. Your savings will easily cover this expense and you’ll stand to benefit from a fresh-smelling vehicle for many months to come. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if your car’s interior could use a refresh, now’s a great time to banish unwelcome odors with Armor All’s Air Purifier at $5 Prime shipped. This offer marks the return to an Amazon low, making now an excellent time to strike. Oh, and don’t forget to peruse today’s smartphone accessories roundup to see if there’s something else worth outfitting your vehicle with.

VAVA 1080p Dash Cam features:

The dash cam offers excellent 1080P@30 fps video quality even in high-speed driving. With 170° wide recording angle and 3″ LCD screen, captures the whole road in crystal-clear definition.

The combination of F2.2 large aperture, WDR ensures the clarity of images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, making it easy to obtain sharp, color-accurate images.

