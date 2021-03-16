Amazon BOGO 50% off protein powder and snack sale: Optimum Nutrition, Quest, more

Amazon has now launched a new buy one get one 50% off promotion featuring a wide range of protein and health-related grocery items. This is a great time to score some of your favorites from Quest, Optimum Nutrition, BSN, and more. One standout here is the 2-pound Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Extreme Milk Chocolate). Add a quantity of two to your cart, opt for Subscribe & Save, and your total will drop to $46.48 shipped. Some folks might get lucky and find an additional 40% off coupon on the listing page as well. Regularly closer to $60 or so, this is about 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Each serving contains 24-grams of blended protein, 5-grams of BCAAs, 1.5-grams of fat, and is banned substance tested. Rated 4+ stars from over 60,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For a more affordable deal on protein powder, dive into the MyProtein St. Patrick’s Day sitewide sale at up to 50% off. You can get a 4.4-pound dose of its whey powder for around $27 right now while scoring up to 40% off everything else the band offers sitewide.

We are also still tracking some particularly inexpensive offers on Pure Protein bars and shakes with deals starting from just $8.50 right here.

Just make sure you browse through the new buy one get one 50% off promotion at Amazon for additional offers. As we mentioned above this sale is loaded with protein Quest snacks, additional protein powders, and much more.

Check out today’s Gold Box aromatherapy essential oil diffuser deals, then dive into the rest of our home goods deal hub for discounts on lighting, kitchenware, tools, and more.

More on Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard:

Packaging may vary new look, with the same trusted quality

Gold standard 100 % whey blend – 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the gold standard of quality for nothing

Over 5g of bcaas – help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring bcaas

3 4g carbs, 1 3g sugar, and 1 1.5g fat, gluten free, no sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!