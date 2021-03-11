Amazon Pure Protein sale from $8.50: Chocolate caramel bars, pre-made shakes, more

Amazon is now offering 12-packs of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bars for $8.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and then cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly in the $12+ range, today’s offer is at least 30% off and is the lowest price we can find. Already among the more affordable options out there, this is a great time to stock up while the price is right. Packing in 20-grams of protein per bar, they also have 2-grams of sugar and 190-calories a pop. These bars make for great pre- and post-workout fuel and just for an extra blast of protein throughout the day. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More Pure Protein deals below.

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 2g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Peanut Caramel bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

