MyProtein has now kicked off a wide-ranging holiday protein sale for St. Patrick’s Day. One particularly standout available right now is 4.4-pounds of vanilla Impact Protein Blend for $26.99 shipped. Simply add two 2.2-pound packages to your cart and apply coupon code IPB at checkout. Regularly up to $56, this is more than 50% off the going rate and a great time to stock up if you’re into the vanilla flavor — great for mixing with frozen fruit and the like. It contains 21-grams of protein per serving, plus “lower fat than ever before, and only 1.6-grams of sugar.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Holiday MyProtein sale now live!

MyProtein has kicked off this year’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday protein sale event with up to 40% off everything using code 40PADDY at checkout. Outside of the particularly notable price detailed above, this code brings some of the best prices of the year on just about everything MyProtein offers. If you have some favorites, now’s a great time to stock up. Everything ships free in orders over $30.

Be sure to swing by Amazon’s discounted protein selection for even more offers starting from around $8.50 Prime shipped. If MyProtein is not for you, there’s bound to be something that is right here. You’ll find offers on Orgain products as well as vegan options from Vega, and much more. Not to mention the ongoing Pure Protein Amazon sale with deals from $8.50 and everything else in our sports/fitness guide.

More on MyProtein Impact Blend:

Holiday protein sale: Get the best of both worlds with the latest addition to our leading range of protein powders, consisting of a unique blend of our bestsellers – Impact Whey and Impact Whey Isolate. Our new and improved formula boasts an impressive 21g of protein per 30g serving. Plus, it’s got lower fat than ever before, and only 1.6g of sugar per serving!

