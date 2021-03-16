These aromatherapy essential oil diffuser sets are up to 36% off from $25.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (96% positive all-time feedback from 14,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set for $25.57 shipped. Down from $40, you’re saving 36% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This package is centered around an aromatherapy diffuser that’s crafted out of wood and sports a 400ml capacity alongside 14 different lighting modes and various timer settings. You’re also getting ten essential plant oils to kickstart your setup including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 27,800 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without the bundled essential oils or fancier design, save even more when you go with this best-selling essential oil diffuser at $13. You’ll garner much of the same overall perks of the featured deal, just without the added value of the plant oils. There’s a smaller water tank here though, so the overall runtime before needing to be refilled is going to be a bit shorter. Over 73,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Then go check out the other oil diffuser sets on sale today at Amazon before swinging by all of the other offers in our home goods guide. This ongoing price cut on a 12-pack of succulent plants will bring some greenery to your space for $23. Or you could grab this centrifugal juice extractor while it’s on sale for $50.

Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set features:

The Complete Bundle – Our Essence Diffuser has a 400 ml capacity and uses state of the art wave diffusion technology to atomize essential oils for ultimate wellness. The Essence diffuser includes 7 ambient light modes with two intensity settings for 14 different light combinations. It also includes 4 timer settings and a convenient auto shutoff feature for low water levels. Essence is made of BPA free plastic with a beautiful printed wood grain design.

