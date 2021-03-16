FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Forget sharpening with Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife: $12 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

-
Amazon low $12

Amazon is offering the Apollo 7-inch Folding Utility Knife for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This unique offering blends a folding pocket knife and utility blade to level up your current Amazon unboxing routine. Not only can it handle boxes, but also carpet, plastic, and the list goes on. Its handle is ergonomic, anti-slip, and comprised of lightweight steel. Since it accepts standard utility blades, you won’t have to worry about sharpening, unlike most pocket knives. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

An even more affordable solution is MTech USA’s Spring-Assisted Folding Knife at $8. Going this route shaves 29% off what you’d spend on the deal above. With over 5,600 Amazon shoppers having left a review, this offering boasts a 4.5/5 star rating.

If neither option above feel like the right fit, check out TAC Force’s Spring-Assisted Knife at under $8. We spotted this offer yesterday and it delivers 22% in savings. Also, be sure to check out the latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife. And don’t forget that Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch ships for $100, a price that takes $40 off.

Apollo 7-inch Folding Utility Knife features:

  • Use this sleek-looking, top quality utility knife as box cutter, to cut carpet, cardboard, plastic and more for all do it yourself tasks or on the job.
  • We designed this box cutter to last a lifetime under normal use and it is backed up by Apollo Tools’ lifetime warranty.
  • We designed this knife to meet multiple demands. It has an ergonomic, anti-slip grip, is foldable, constructed of light weight steel, closes securely and is easy-to-fold and easy-to-open. It uses commonly found blades and includes a carabiner clip and a belt hook for easy transport.

