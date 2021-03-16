FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch ships for $100 (Save $40)

-
$40 off

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch in Camo Green and Khaki for $99.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Note: Shipping may be delayed depending on which colorway you choose. This standout smartwatch delivers a rugged design that’s passed 12 military-grade certifications which ensure it’s ready to easily withstand a wide range of harsh environments. Battery life can last up to 20 days during normal use or 20 hours when continuously using built-in GPS. There are 14 different sport tracking modes and it’s able to operate up to 50 meters underwater. A heart rate sensor keeps tabs on metrics 24 hours a day and this unit works with both iOS and Android smartphones. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t concerned about losing the military-grade specifications of the deal above, consider Amazfit Band 5 instead. It’ll only set you back $34 and still manages to deliver a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage.

Today’s discount follows a couple of notable Amazfit smartwatch discounts. Leading the pack is GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch at $85. And if you’d prefer something with a more traditional look, peek at Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch at $118 off. Oh, and you may also be interested in our coverage of Razer’s all-new Anzu Smart Glasses.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.
  • A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.
  • The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

