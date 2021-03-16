eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb electric mowers, power washers, more

eBay is now taking an extra 20% off a selection of certified refurbished tools, lawn care essentials, robotic vacuums, and more when code PREP4SPRING20 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to spend $75 or more. Free shipping is available across the board. Headlining is the WORX 40V PowerShare 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $239.20. Down from its original $349 going rate and the $340 price tag you’ll pay for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks one of the best discounts to date. Features here include a 20-inch cutting deck complete with mulching capabilities, all without oil or gas to deal with. There’s also a pair of 20V batteries included that are compatible with the wider WORX ecosystem. Over 150 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Other eBay highlights include:

Then go check out the new collection of Home Depot electric outdoor tools that launched last week. Including new releases from top brands like DEWALT and RYOBI, you’ll be able to kick gas and oil from your current setup just in time for spring. Our home goods guide is also worth a look at we start off the week.

WORX 40V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

The Worx 20” – 40V Lawn Mower is a 3-in-1 mulcher / bagger / side-discharge mower that features the Nutricut dual-stage mulching system. Natural lawn fertilization is built right in to the design, so you can mulch whenever you want to. The durable, steel cutting deck is dent-resistant, boasts premium mulching capabilities, and built to last. And at 20” it’s wide enough so that it’ll take fewer passes to finish your lawn, but it’s still nimble enough to get in-between bushes and around landscaping features. The 7-position, single-lever cutting height adjustment makes it easy to set the right height for the season or just your preference.

