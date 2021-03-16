Save $250 on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal at $550

Amazon is now offering the iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $549.98 shipped. That’s $250 off the regular $800 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, but not very many that can also empty themselves for 60-straight days with a 3-stage cleaning system, pet-ready design, and voice command support. It also boasts “Imprint Smart Mapping” and vSLAM navigation for an intelligent and customized cleaning experience as well as multi-floor compatibility, and AllergenLock Bags to “capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t mind having to empty the relatively small on-board dirt tray manually and don’t need the advanced navigation system, just score the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S instead. It sells for $150 shipped at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 43,000 Amazon customers. It might take a couple passes to pickup heavy-duty pet hair messes and the like, nor is it as intelligent in terms of navigation, but it will clean your floors for you at a much lower price point.

Check out the Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal unit as well as our coverage of the DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum. Then hit up this ongoing deal on the ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum at $110. Currently one of the most affordable brand name options out there, if it’s just simple automated floor cleaning you’re after, this one is definetly worth a look. Head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum:

The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to Imprint Smart Mapping, giving you the same capabilities & experiences as the Roomba i7+. Roomba i6+ learns your home to clean & schedule by room, unleashing powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

