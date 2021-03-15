FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum sports voice control at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Orig. $280 $110

BuyDig is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi Smart Robot Vacuum for $109.95 shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its $280 list price and $160 going rate in new condition, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart robot vacuum is a great way to keep your home clean without effort. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi and can be controlled via an app, Alexa, or Assistant. The different smart home platforms also bring voice control to the table, allowing you to issue simple commands to have your home cleaned. You can also schedule cleaning and check status, cleaning modes, and more from the app. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deal above saves even more. Just $110 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. This vacuum also doesn’t offer smartphone-based scheduling or voice controlls, so do keep that in mind.

Don't forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals.

More about the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Vacuum:

  • Equipped with 2 side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)
  • Works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes with 5 plus advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.
  • A longer battery life for even more cleaning. Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean

