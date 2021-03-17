After seeing a brief teaser trailer courtesy of Bethesda earlier this week, DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods – Part 2 is now set for release tomorrow. The final chapter in the already announced two-part Ancient Gods expansion is now set for a surprise release on March 18, 2021. Developer iD Software took to its official Twitter page this morning to make the announcement alongside a new, nearly two-minute trailer for Ancient Gods – Part 2. Head below for a closer look and more details.

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods – Part 2

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods is a two-part DLC expansion for the latest game in the series. The first half was announced back at Gamescom some two months ahead of its subsequent release. But in a surprising move, iD Software hit us with the announcement for the sequel’s release less than 24 hours before it will be loaded on to consoles and PCs everywhere.

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods picks up right after the events of the main game and continues the narrative across the 2-part expansion pack. Ancient Gods – Part 2 is a direct follow up to Part 1, although it appears to have a much different aesthetic and approach to the DOOM universe. Trading out the hellscapes for a more fantastical or mythical approach, we see bright blue skies and forests in contrast to the dark crimson approach from the game proper. It’s like DOOM meets Lord of the Rings or Skyrim, and at one point, we see the titular DOOM guy literally riding on the back of a dragon.

Feast your eyes on the official trailer right here.

Experience the epic conclusion to the DOOM Slayer’s saga – available March 18, 2021! The Ancient Gods – Part Two is the second campaign expansion to the critically acclaimed DOOM Eternal. You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. Now rally the scattered Sentinel armies, lay siege to the last bastion of Hell, break through the fortress walls, and face the Dark Lord himself. The soul of the universe hangs in the balance.

9to5Toys’ Take

“Your war against Hell ends” with DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods – Part 2 and starts tomorrow. Players will be rallying the Sentinel armies to lay siege on the “last bastion of Hell… and face the Dark Lord himself.” Which is about as fitting an end to the latest DOOM game as I can imagine at this point. It is nice to see the team offer up a bit of a new artistic direction for the finale, as opposed to just recycling another version of hell here. This was one of the best shooters of last year by most accounts, and it appears as though it is about see quite an epic finale.

