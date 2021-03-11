We could be in for some new details regarding the Bethesda Microsoft deal today. The massive $7.5 billion dollar merger was made official recently after making its way through the regulation process in both the EU and the US, effectively landing Bethesda’s biggest franchises — Fallout, Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and more — in Microsoft’s lap and leaving gamers with more questions than answers. We now have a much better idea of exclusivity and how these titles will make their way to Xbox Game Pass, but a new Bethesda Microsoft roundtable stream is scheduled for today that could bring some new details to light. You can watch the whole thing below.

While the Bethesda Microsoft deal is now official and we already have some details on day one Game Pass releases, as well as potential Xbox exclusivity windows for future titles, we are hoping to glean even more information on this front via today’s roundtable discussion.

However, it does appear as though today’s presentation will indeed be focused on learning “more about the teams & people at Bethesda” and “is NOT FOCUSED ON NEWS/REVEALS.” Although, it wouldn’t be surprising if we hear at least a little bit of something regarding exclusivity and some hints as to what might be up next for Bethesda’s wide range of in-house game studios.

You can watch the “Bethesda Joins Xbox – Roundtable” below starting at at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET:

A conversation with key leaders celebrating Bethesda joining Team Xbox.

Highlights from today’s Bethesda Microsoft presentation:

Game Pass members will be treated to 20 new Bethesda games starting tomorrow…

FPS Boost coming to older backward compatible games….

We will be updating this post if any overly interesting information does pop-up during today’s presentation. Just be sure to dive into our previous coverage for all of the current details on Bethesda Microsoft exclusivity, Game Pass updates, and much more.

