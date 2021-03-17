Google’s latest Nest Thermostat hits new all-time low at $108 (Reg. $130)

Pro-Distributing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $107.99 shipped. With a retail price of $130, and still going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal is the second price drop that we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. This is Google’s latest version of its popular Nest smart thermostat and it delivers an ultra-sleek design that’s built to be smaller than its predecessors. Similar to those other models, you’ll find smart features here that include scheduling, remote control, and alerts. Rated 4.3/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review is a great place to start.

While today’s lead deal is a great price, it might be a bit more than you’re looking to spend. If that’s the case, check out Honeywell’s 7-day programmable Wi-Fi thermostat. It doesn’t offer quite the same feature set that the Nest does, but it does work with Alexa and offers a more traditional button interface as opposed to the touchscreen of today’s lead deal. But, at $80, it leaves an additional $28 in your pocket, which could be more tempting than the sleek look of the Nest.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. Just today, we spotted a $150 discount on Ring security cameras, meross HomeKit accessories, Philips Hue smart lighting discounts, and much more.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home

Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone

Remote control lets family members change the thermostat temperature from anywhere on a phone, laptop, or tablet

