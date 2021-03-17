FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat hits new all-time low at $108 (Reg. $130)

-
eBay Daily DealsGreen DealsSmart HomeGoogleNest
Reg. $130 $108

Pro-Distributing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $107.99 shipped. With a retail price of $130, and still going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal is the second price drop that we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. This is Google’s latest version of its popular Nest smart thermostat and it delivers an ultra-sleek design that’s built to be smaller than its predecessors. Similar to those other models, you’ll find smart features here that include scheduling, remote control, and alerts. Rated 4.3/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review is a great place to start.

While today’s lead deal is a great price, it might be a bit more than you’re looking to spend. If that’s the case, check out Honeywell’s 7-day programmable Wi-Fi thermostat. It doesn’t offer quite the same feature set that the Nest does, but it does work with Alexa and offers a more traditional button interface as opposed to the touchscreen of today’s lead deal. But, at $80, it leaves an additional $28 in your pocket, which could be more tempting than the sleek look of the Nest.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. Just today, we spotted a $150 discount on Ring security cameras, meross HomeKit accessories, Philips Hue smart lighting discounts, and much more.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

  • Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home
  • Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone
  • Remote control lets family members change the thermostat temperature from anywhere on a phone, laptop, or tablet

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Smart Home Google Nest

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yar...
meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to new low of $...
Secure your home with three solar-powered outdoor Ring ...
Ring debuts first outdoor smart plug alongside new weat...
Philips Hue refurb sale goes live on light strips, TV S...
Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam drops to new low ...
eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb electric mowers, ...
Alfred’s Bluetooth Smart Lock falls to new low of...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX cordless electric pole saw at $121.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: TP-Link Wi-Fi smart switch falls within $1 of Amazon low at $15, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

Learn More

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackball, welcome to the 21st century

Learn More
24% off

Streamline your office for $19 with this articulating monitor mount

$19 Learn More
Reg. $100

Self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ecosystem now $58.50 (Reg. $100)

$58.50 Learn More
20% off

LEGO 2021 kits go on sale for the first time with all-new builds starting at $12 (Save 20%)

From $12 Learn More
Amazon low

This industrial desk lamp packs two USB ports and an AC outlet for under $29 (Amazon low)

Under $29 Learn More