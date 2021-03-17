FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to new low of $20 (Save 35%), more from $17

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Save 35% From $17

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $20.18 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UNRPD6UY at checkout. Down from its usual $31 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is $6 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I picked one of these up before the holiday season for automating Christmas lights, and have since been using to bring other patio lighting into my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $17.

In order to lock-in many of the discounted rates below, be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons.

Other notable meross deals:

Then be sure to give our smart home guide a look for even more ways to grow your setup. Today has already brought with it a $150 discount on three solar-powered outdoor Ring Stick Up Cams, which joins all of the price cuts in this morning’s refurbished Philips Hue sale from $18.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station d...
A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yar...
Diesel’s massive 59mm Mega Chief Watch plunges to...
Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool will ...
Tacklife’s standing desk is the upgrade your home...
Tackle it all with Crescent’s 170-Pc. General Pur...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit hits A...
Secure your home with three solar-powered outdoor Ring ...
Show More Comments

Related

Upgrade now

Upgrade your home with meross’ smart garage door opener, outdoor plug, or switches from $15

From $15 Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More
44% off

Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station dives to $67.50 (Save 44%)

$67.50 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo launches Capcom and Ubisoft eShop spring sales with digital game deals from $4

From $4 Learn More
$8 each

A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yard with 12,000-lumens at $8 each

$32 Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring home a Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker + built-in milk frother for $128 (Reg. up to $230)

$128 Learn More
Save $110

Diesel’s massive 59mm Mega Chief Watch plunges to $130 at Amazon (Save $110)

$130 Learn More
50% off

adidas Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more from $15

From $15 Learn More