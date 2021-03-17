meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to new low of $20 (Save 35%), more from $17

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $20.18 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UNRPD6UY at checkout. Down from its usual $31 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is $6 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I picked one of these up before the holiday season for automating Christmas lights, and have since been using to bring other patio lighting into my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $17.

In order to lock-in many of the discounted rates below, be sure to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons.

Other notable meross deals:

Then be sure to give our smart home guide a look for even more ways to grow your setup. Today has already brought with it a $150 discount on three solar-powered outdoor Ring Stick Up Cams, which joins all of the price cuts in this morning’s refurbished Philips Hue sale from $18.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!