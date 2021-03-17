FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot’s latest sale takes up to 35% off Dyson stick vacs, robotic models, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off a selection of cordless stick vacuums, robotic models, and more. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Headlining is the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum at $239. While you’d normally pay $350, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen in over a year. This Dyson stick vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. It pairs with various included attachments to go from sweeping the floors to steps and more with a handheld configuration. Over 925 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in today’s sale right here. With spring right around the corner, odds are you have cleaning on the mind and these discounts make for some affordable ways to refresh your current kit. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from more capable upright vacuums to robotic offerings and other models that let you ditch the Dyson tax.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to save. Yesterday saw a collection of refurbished electric lawn mowers, power washers, and other tools go on sale with an extra 20% in savings attached. And speaking of cleaning, a 40% price cut went live this morning on this Philips ExpertClean Bluetooth Toothbrush.

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Engineered for everyday use, this Dyson vacuum has strong suction and lightweight versatility. Up to 40 minutes of run time. Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. Direct drive cleaner head. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors. 2 Dyson engineered tools for versatile quick cleaning. Converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. 2 Tier Radial cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across 2-tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.


