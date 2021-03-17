Philips ExpertClean Bluetooth Toothbrush matching Amazon low at $104 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $103.95 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $170, today’s offer is just shy of 40% or $66 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This model is currently listed at $146 via Walmart. Alongside the usual breadth of timers and pressure sensors, this model sports three brushing intensity settings as well as four cleaning modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+. On top of brushing/progress reports via the Sonicare app over Bluetooth, it ships with two brush heads, a charger, and charging travel case. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the travel case and additional brushing intensity settings? There are more affordable options out there. If the Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at $50 is still too much, take a look at the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $25. It is among the most affordable brand name models out there and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,400 Amazon customers. This one doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but it does have all of the most important features like the 2- minute timer and 14-day battery life.

More on the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500:

Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard

Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report

Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+

