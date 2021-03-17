FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iRobot’s Root rt0 coding bot with LEGO-compatibility now $85 Prime shipped (Reg. $150)

Reg. $150 $85

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for $84.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150, today’s offer is 43% or $65 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It is also more than $10 under the base model. This is a programmable coding robot for kids and adults that features 20 reactive sensors/features and a focus on STEM learning. It directly connects with the iRobot Coding app with three learning levels that will grow with you through your coding journey as well as a host of lessons, projects, and activities. This one also includes the brick top that allows you to turn your robot into anything from a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4+ stars and you can get significantly more details on what to expect from our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

A more affordable way to introduce some coding fun into the mix is with the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball starting from $40 shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 4,700 Amazon customers and provides a similar user-customized coding experience. It’s clearly not as robust overall, but it is one of the best in the category/price range. 

Just make sure you dive into the ongoing Osmo Easter sale with up to 30% in savings. You’ll find iPad and Fire Tablet coding kits on sale from $21 right here as well as some add-on sets and more. Or just skip the coding gear altogether and get them Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit while it’s on sale.

More on the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot:

iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Holiday Bundle: Programmable STEM Toy for Kids 6+, Ideal for Creative Play through Art, Music & Code The Root rt0 coding robot and Brick Top bundle combine family friendly fun and hours of coding activities at your fingertips, no matter your family’s experience with coding or robotics. With over 20 reactive sensors and features this smart robot appeals to children and families of all interests.

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outdoor adventure-ready OtterBox waterproof duffle back...
Satechi takes 15% off latest chargers and accessories i...
Anker’s eufy RoboVac 15C MAX with smartphone cont...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand ...
mophie’s 7.5W Multi-Coil Qi Charging Stand with g...
Anker’s workout-ready Life P2 Earbuds return to l...
Philips Hue refurb sale goes live on light strips, TV S...
Save up to 28% on Samsung Qi power banks, multi-device ...
