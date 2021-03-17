Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit hits Amazon all-time lows from $88.50 shipped

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) for Nintendo Switch at $88.45 shipped. You’ll also find a light deal on the rarely discounted Mario set at $93.84 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deals are some of the best prices we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit, slightly below our previous mention on the Luigi set, and a new all-time low on Mario. Deals have been hard to come by on these Nintendo kits and don’t tend to last very long, so jump in now while you can. Essentially transforming your living room into a Mario Kart race track, the kits includes an AR-meets-RC Mario Kart as well as track pieces and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit makes use of augmented reality tech allowing folks to race the physical Mario Kart toys around the living room with up to 4-players. You can see it in action and get more details right here.

Prefer to have the old Mario Kart up on your big screen instead? Score a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Switch at about $30 less than today’s AR variant.

Hit up today’s best game deals roundup as well as this rare Nintendo Switch Lite promotion. Here’s everything you need to know about the potentially upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro and the new Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway.

More on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

