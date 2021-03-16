SATA’s 151-piece Mechanics Tool Set plunges by 50%, now $55.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the SATA 151-piece Universal Mechanics Tool Set for $55.45 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having the right tools can makes almost any project much easier to execute. Considering that nuts and bolts are a staple for many items around the house, this mechanics set is certainly worth grabbing. Everything is organized in an included case and pieces range from sockets, ratchets, extensions, adapters, bits, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the kit above feels like overkill for your needs, consider grabbing DEWALT’s $22 71-piece Screwdriver Bit Set instead. It’s comprised of SAE, metric, Torx, Robertson, Phillips, hex, and many other bits. Everything has a place inside of its bundled storage case, ensuring you can keep it all tidy and easy to find. A built-in vinyl-grip handle makes it easy and comfortable to tote.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also benefit from Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife at $12 Prime shipped. And while not entirely related, KitchenAid’s $12 can and bottle opener is a handy tool worth having too. Oh, and if you want to dress up your space, scope out this deal on 45-feet of LED globe string lights at only $11.50 Prime shipped.

SATA 151-piece Universal Mechanics Tool Set features:

Contains a wide range of ratchets, extensions, adaptors, sockets, bits (Phillips, slotted, Torx, hex and Tamper-Proof Torx), a bit driver, combination wrenches and hex keys

Three 72-tooth, quick-release ratchets turn fasteners with just 5˚ of swing arc to work in confined areas

Over 60 sockets, sized from 5/32-inch / 4mm to 7/8-inch / 21mm, with off-corner loading to reduce fastener rounding

