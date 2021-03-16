FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SATA’s 151-piece Mechanics Tool Set plunges by 50%, now $55.50 shipped

-
AmazonHome Goods
50% off $55.50

Amazon is offering the SATA 151-piece Universal Mechanics Tool Set for $55.45 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having the right tools can makes almost any project much easier to execute. Considering that nuts and bolts are a staple for many items around the house, this mechanics set is certainly worth grabbing. Everything is organized in an included case and pieces range from sockets, ratchets, extensions, adapters, bits, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the kit above feels like overkill for your needs, consider grabbing DEWALT’s $22 71-piece Screwdriver Bit Set instead. It’s comprised of SAE, metric, Torx, Robertson, Phillips, hex, and many other bits. Everything has a place inside of its bundled storage case, ensuring you can keep it all tidy and easy to find. A built-in vinyl-grip handle makes it easy and comfortable to tote.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also benefit from Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife at $12 Prime shipped. And while not entirely related, KitchenAid’s $12 can and bottle opener is a handy tool worth having too. Oh, and if you want to dress up your space, scope out this deal on 45-feet of LED globe string lights at only $11.50 Prime shipped.

SATA 151-piece Universal Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • Contains a wide range of ratchets, extensions, adaptors, sockets, bits (Phillips, slotted, Torx, hex and Tamper-Proof Torx), a bit driver, combination wrenches and hex keys
  • Three 72-tooth, quick-release ratchets turn fasteners with just 5˚ of swing arc to work in confined areas
  • Over 60 sockets, sized from 5/32-inch / 4mm to 7/8-inch / 21mm, with off-corner loading to reduce fastener rounding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener + bottle ope...
Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spr...
Forget sharpening with Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Ut...
Amazon BOGO 50% off protein powder and snack sale: Opti...
Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch ships f...
Just $11.50 Prime shipped scores 45-feet of LED globe s...
Microsoft’s Surface Pro X has LTE + 512GB of stor...
Save $250 on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with au...
Show More Comments

Related

Jetson Tempo Electric Scooter goes up to 9 MPH for six miles at just $30 (New low, Reg. $80+)

Learn More
21% off

KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener + bottle opener within cents of Amazon low at under $12

$12 Learn More
Reg. $70

Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spring at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
Amazon low

Forget sharpening with Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife: $12 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$12 Learn More

Green Deals: Automate your lighting with two 3-way Wi-Fi switches at $13.50, more

Learn More
BOGO 50% off

Amazon BOGO 50% off protein powder and snack sale: Optimum Nutrition, Quest, more

From $14 Learn More
50% off

Outdoor Research offers up to 50% off popular jackets, pants, accessories, more

From $25 Learn More
$40 off

Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch ships for $100 (Save $40)

$100 Learn More