TurboTax 2020 bundles + $10 Amazon gift card now starting from $40 (Up to 40% in savings)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering TurboTax Deluxe 2020 on Mac or PC with a $10 Amazon gift card for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find the Home & Business, Premiere + State, Deluxe + State, and other editions on sale today from $49.99 with the gift card attached as well. Just about everything on sale is up to $10 off the regular price tag plus the additional $10 value of the gift card (effectively up to 40% off) and is at the lowest we can find. With tax season arriving any day now (if it hasn’t already), today’s deals are worth a closer look. The Deluxe version, for example, will help to maximize 350+ deductions and credits “including maximizing charitable donations” and can automatically import W-2s, investment/mortgage information, and prior year’s data. It includes a bonus 1-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition and carries a 4+ star rating. More deals and details below.

For something more affordable, the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2020 Edition comes in at $33 shipped on Amazon right now and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers. Everyone is going to prefer a different method for getting the old taxes done, and this one won’t include the gift card, but it is worth noting the slightly more affordable out of pocket price tag.

Browse through some of our other major Amazon deals today while you’re at it including the Gold Box ARRIS Wi-Fi 6 router/modem sale, all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air, and up to 32% off unlocked Motorola Android smartphones. You’ll find more where those came from right here and additional software deals right here.

More on the TurboTax Deluxe 2020:

Buy the TurboTax + Gift Card bundle on 3/17 and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card with your purchase of TurboTax

Includes five federal e-files. State download and e-file additional. Free product support via phone.

Get your taxes done right and your maximum refund

Extra help to maximize 350+ deductions and credits, including maximizing charitable donations with ItsDeductible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!