All-time lows arrive on Apple’s latest iPad Air at up to $69 off

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $679.99 shipped in all styles. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings and is either marking a new all-time low or matching the best we’ve seen to date depending on the colorway. The 64GB models are also on sale for $559, down from $600.

Centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models by bringing back Touch ID in the power button alongside True Tone support. Everything is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor and you’ll also be able to supplement the experience by bringing in the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Or you could score the official Smart Folio at a major discount right now, which has the first-party Apple accessory on sale for $42. Then make sure to go check out all of the other deals in our Apple guide, including a new all-time low on the M1 MacBook Pro at $149 off and more.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

