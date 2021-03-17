FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 32% on unlocked Motorola Android smartphones from $120

-
32% off From $120

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $259.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is the best we’ve seen in all of 2021 so far, and comes within $10 of our previous mention. Moto G Stylus packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside 2-day battery life and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a 48MP triple camera system and living up to the name, Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more Android deals from $120.

Other Motorola Android smartphones on sale:

But if none of these more budget-friendly handsets are quite going to cut it, we’re still seeing quite a few notable hardware deals in our Android guide today. You can still score the first price cut on Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone at $200 on top of Samsung Galaxy Note10+ models at $620. You’ll of course also want to check out all of the best app and game deals live for your device right here.

Moto G Stylus features:

With its 48 MP, AI-powered triple camera system, moto g stylus captures outstanding shots in every situation. Sharper, brighter low-light photos with a 48 MP1 main sensor featuring Night Vision. Thrilling ultra-wide action videos. And incredibly detailed close-up shots up to 2cm away.

