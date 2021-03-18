FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air falls one of its lowest prices yet at $960

Reg. $999 $960

Authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $959.93 shipped in Silver and Gold. Down from its usual $999 going rate, today’s offer is only the third overall discount on the entry-level model, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and amounts to $39 in savings. Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard and upwards of 18-hour battery life. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $24. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Those who need a bit more power can still score Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at a new all-time low of $149 off. That’s alongside the desktop-class M1 Mac mini at $70 off and everything else in our Apple guide today.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 256GB SSD.

