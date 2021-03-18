Heads up to all of you parents out there, some of the best kids’ iOS apps are on sale today. We are now tracking a host of top-notch game and app deals on the App Store courtesy of Toca Boca — one of the premier kids’ iOS app developers. There are loads of its adorable titles on sale today, but one standout is Toca Nature. Regularly $4 and now marked down to $1, this is great time to score this nature-focused, world-building experience for your little ones. A former “Best of App Store” winner, kids can “shape nature and watch it develop,” planting trees, raising mountains, and feeding the various wildlife. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, much like the rest of today’s Boca Boca apps found below.

Toca Boca deals – some of the best kids’ iOS apps around

Easily among the best kids’ iOS apps out there, today’s collection of discounted Toca Boca titles range from city and world building experiences to cooking and lifestyle-based titles. In other words, there will almost certainly be something on sale that will interest your little monster today and you can browse through our top picks below:

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Builders: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Boo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Neighborhood: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Town: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus even more Toca kids’ app deals from $1

We also have some of the best apps on sale for adults today as well. This morning’s roundup includes SpongeBob SquarePants, Secret of Mana, CHRONO TRIGGER, Final Fantasy titles, Rebel Inc., and more.

More on Toca Nature:

Best kids’ iOS apps: Shape nature and watch it develop. Plant trees and grow a forest. Raise a mountain and enjoy the view. Collect berries, mushrooms or nuts, and feed the different animals. Learn who eats what and discover how much it takes to winkle a bear out. Walk through different landscapes and become friends with a fox. Capture the moment of woodpeckers zigzagging between trees, and watch the day turn into night.

