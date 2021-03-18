It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside on of the best prices yet on the entry-level M1 MacBook Air and great deal on the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band, we are also tracking quite a notable batch of discounted apps today. Alongside a host of top-notch deals on Toca Boca apps for the kids, we are also tracking offers on SpongeBob SquarePants, Secret of Mana, CHRONO TRIGGER, Final Fantasy titles, Rebel Inc., and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Toca Builders: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Boo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Neighborhood: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Life: Town: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

Plus even more Toca kids’ app deals from $1

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: EduKidsRoom-Preschool Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingsman – The Secret Service: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

