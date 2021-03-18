Today’s best game deals: BioShock games $8 or Collection $20, Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering some particularly notable deals on the stellar BioShock series. Now undercutting ongoing digital deals from Amazon, you can grab BioShock: The Collection for $19.99. That’s $30 under the regular eShop price, $5 below Amazon’s current listing, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite on sale via the eShop for $7.99 each (Reg. $20) if you would prefer to zero-in on one of them. If you find yourself doing most of your gaming on a Switch, today’s BioShock collection of game deals are must-haves. These ones take gamers from a dystopian underwater city to a flying city above the clouds with intriguing stories and particularly fun combat systems. Down below you’ll find deals on Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

