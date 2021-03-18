Today’s best game deals: BioShock games $8 or Collection $20, Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering some particularly notable deals on the stellar BioShock series. Now undercutting ongoing digital deals from Amazon, you can grab BioShock: The Collection for $19.99. That’s $30 under the regular eShop price, $5 below Amazon’s current listing, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite on sale via the eShop for $7.99 each (Reg. $20) if you would prefer to zero-in on one of them. If you find yourself doing most of your gaming on a Switch, today’s BioShock collection of game deals are must-haves. These ones take gamers from a dystopian underwater city to a flying city above the clouds with intriguing stories and particularly fun combat systems. Down below you’ll find deals on Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!