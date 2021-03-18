ESR’s adjustable HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Stand sees first discount to $25

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its HaloLock MagSafe-compatible Charging Stand for $24.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen and saves you $5 in the process. Entering alongside the rest of ESR’s lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories, this 7.5W HaloLock unique stand delivers an adjustable design with four points of articulation. Alongside being able to change the angle, its height can be tweaked as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

In terms of multi-angle stands that can deliver a MagSafe-like charging experience, ESR’s is the most affordable out there. But if you already have one of Apple’s official chargers, grabbing the elago MS2 Charging Stand is a great alternative to the lead deal at $21. While this one lacks the adjustable design, it will provide a better docking station for your iPhone 12.

Then be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts today. Even though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, you can still save 15% on Satechi’s latest chargers and accessories, including its own take on the MagSafe-compatible wireless charging stand.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Stand features:

Upgraded Magnetic Wireless Charger compatible with MagSafe Charger provides easy place-and-go wireless charging compatible with the iPhone 12 series; requires a caseless iPhone 12 or a HaloLock/MagSafe-compatible case. 4 stable pivot joints let you adjust the wireless charger stand to your most comfortable angle. Raised stand keeps your phone closer to eye-level for comfortable and ergonomic viewing

