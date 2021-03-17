FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi takes 15% off latest chargers and accessories in St. Patrick’s Day sale

Satechi is now getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day savings by taking 15% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Just apply code LUCKY15 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. Out top pick this time around is the new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $50.99. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $3 of the all-time low.

Satechi’s new 2-in-1 charging stand delivers MagSafe compatibility to your iPhone 12 with a magnetic design that gives off a floating form-factor for refueling your device at the desktop or nightstand. There’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad underneath that can refuel AirPods and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Satechi St. Patrick’s Day sale highlights

Then be sure to check out all of the ongoing price cuts courtesy of Anker’s latest sale from $11, as well as its workout-ready Life P2 Earbuds that are marked down to $34. And as always, our smartphone accessories guide is home to all of the other best discounts for your iPhone or Android device.

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features:

The Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand combines the power of dual wireless charging with the convenience of hands-free magnetic attachment. Designed for iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro, the Stand features a built-in magnetic charger and a designated wireless charging pad to power both devices with ease.

