Save up to 33% on eufy robotic, handheld, stick vacuums, and more from $45

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of eufy vacuums including cordless, robotic, and handheld models. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the eufy HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum at $44.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and marks a new all-time low at Amazon.

This handheld vacuum is a great addition to your existing setup, especially if you’re relying on a robotic model. Whether its for smaller messes that don’t require busting out the big guns or you need to clean in harder to reach areas, HomeVac H11 and its 5500Pa suction power are up to the task. Over 355 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. But if you’re looking to replace the main appliance in your cleaning arsenal, be sure to head below for more eufy vacuum discounts.

Other notable eufy vacuum deals:

Then once you’ve taken a look at all of these discounted options for getting ahead of the spring cleaning, check out all of the other offers in our home goods guide. Or if other Anker deals are calling your name, swing by our coverage of the brand’s latest Amazon sale from $11.

eufy HomeVac H11 features:

Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple. Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made. Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.

