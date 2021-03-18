FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop band sees rare discount to best price of the year at $42

-
AmazonApple
$42

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band in kumquat for $42 shipped. Both sizes are available at this price, as well. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable discount we’ve seen since December across the lineup and is the second-best price to date on this particular colorway. This official Apple Watch Sport Loop band delivers a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Those who would rather ditch the Apple tax can also take advantage of two ongoing third-party band discounts headlined by yesterday’s Nike sport-style pride strap discount at $10. That’s alongside this stainless steel link band that’s still on sale for $14, as well. Or if you’re looking to score a new Apple Watch entirely, be it for the first time or an upgrade over a previous-generation model, we’re still seeing the recent SE version marked down to as low as $259.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

