Home Depot takes up to $150 off patio furniture and seating sets ahead of spring

Home Depot is currently taking up to $150 off a selection of outdoor furniture sets, chairs, chaise lounges, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. With spring quickly approaching, this might be one of the last chances to lock-in off-season savings on patio essentials to refresh your outdoor space. And with deals on everything from seating sets, chairs, wood stoves, and more, there’s bound to be something available here to fit just about any setup. Plus, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable outdoor patio furniture deals:

Then be sure to shop all of the other deals in today’s sale while the up to $150 in savings can still be cashed in. There’s also plenty of discounts to take advantage of in our home goods guide today, including Omega’s highly-rated Cold Press 365 Juicer at $100 and this self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank for $58.50.

Sun Valley Bar Height Dining Set features:

Featuring a hand-painted artistic finish is this Hampton Bay seven-piece patio dining set. The frame of the table is durable aluminum with a hand-painted surface. This set includes six chairs and the stylish grouted porcelain top on the table. The chairs have a sling seat design that are UV-resistant and can withstand weather elements. Brighten up your outdoor lounge space with this charming set.

