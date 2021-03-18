DiscountMags has now kicked off another mid-week sale with a particularly notable Women’s Health deal, as well as offers on Men’s Health, Fast Company, and Us Weekly. Starting from $4 per year, these highlighted offers are undercutting the usual weekend pricing and are great way to refresh your subscriptions or jump in for the first time at a major discount. DiscountMags never hits you with shipping fees, sales tax, or auto subscription renewals either. All of the details are down below.

Women’s Health deal and more:

You really can’t go wrong with the four deals on tap here today, they are all at the lowest prices we can find. But it’s that Women’s Health deal that has caught our eye. Now available for $4.50 per year, this is well under the regular $15, slightly below Amazon’s current sale price, and the best we can find. Looking for some remote gifts? Need to refresh your subscription? Or looking for something to grace the coffee table every month? This is a great option at a fantastic price.

Swing by the rest of today’s offers as Men’s Health at $4.50 and Fast Company at $4 are also both really great discounts that are below the usual weekend pricing. Just make sure you head over to the magazine sale we featured earlier this week for some solid offers on Astronomy, Cook’s Illustrated, and more.

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies, browse through our February Reading List, and check out this roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021.

More details on Women’s Health:

Women’s Health deal: Serving more than 36 million readers each month across all of its platforms, Women’s Health seeks to empower readers with tips and insights from the latest health and wellness research and leading experts in the field—but presented in a fun, engaging way that helps readers lead happier, healthier lives.

