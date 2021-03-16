DiscountMags has now kicked off a new “Hot Titles of the Week” sale with a solid offer on Astronomy Magazine. This time around, the mid-week offerings are highlighting some titles we don’t often see down this low including the aforementioned Astronomy Magazine (for all you Space Explored fans), Cook’s Illustrated, Sound & Vision, and more. The deals start from just under $6 and are some of the best we have tracked all year. Shipping is free across the board, there’s no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you. More details below.

One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 1-year subscription to Astronomy Magazine for $12.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, a year of this one sells for $45 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. Space Explored readers and science geeks will love this one for its “star and planet charts, tips on telescope observing, and techniques for taking astrophotographs.”

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Hot Titles of the Week sale for additional deals from just under $6 per year.

More on Astronomy Magazine:

Astronomy The world’s best-selling astronomy magazine brings the wonders of space down to earth and into your hands. You’ll be amazed at the wonders of the universe, and also by how Astronomy makes complex topics clear. Whether you’re a new stargazer or a seasoned astronomer, Astronomy is the magazine of choice for everyone interested in the happenings of our universe.

