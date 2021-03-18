FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Yummly’s Smart iOS/Android Meat Thermometer with magnetic charger now $79 (Reg. $130)

-
Reg. $150 $79

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $79 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130, today’s offer is as much as 39% or $51 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is matching our previous mention and well under the $130 price tag KitchenAid charges. This one stands out from some of the more inexpensive options out there with a sleek design, magnetic charging dock, and smartphone connectivity. This Bluetooth model can monitor cooking jobs from up to 150-feet away and provides up to 25-hours of use before it’ll need a charge. The connected iOS or Android Yummly app provides cooking insights, temperature control/notifications, built-in timers, and the ability to automate the entire cooking process via a few simple user selections. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

But if you don’t need all of the fancy smart features, just score a ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $13 Prime shipped and call it a day. This one carries stellar ratings from an impressive 76,000+ Amazon customers, but it is a far more hands-on experience with no remote notifications or smart features. 

But we also have great deals available on Inkbird’s instant-read digital meat thermometer at 50% off as well as Govee and other models on sale from $10 Prime shipped. Then go hit up our BBQ feature for some new tips/accessories and dive into our home goods guide for even more deals. 

More on the Yummly Meat Thermometer:

Get the results you want every time with the wireless meat thermometer. Choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the free Yummly app. The preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate the guesswork, while the timers and alerts let you be confident in your cooking even when you’re multitasking.

