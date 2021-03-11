FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get ready for spring BBQs with Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometers from $9

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeGovee
Cook now From $9

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code 6NGWDFW3 at checkout. Down from its $13 list price, this saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time since the lowest Amazon shows is $13. It’s starting to warm up, and with that comes grilling outdoors. This thermometer can be stuck into your meal as it cooks and hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth so you can monitor the temperature from inside. It supports an app that you can set alerts in, letting you know exactly when your food is done cooking. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 3/11 @ 6:58 PM: Intek (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThremoPro Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer for $10.10 Prime shipped. Down from $14, this saves you 28% and is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked since 2018. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you want to add a built-in LCD to your grilling thermometer, Govee has you covered with a similar model at $16.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 6CBWWWEF and clip the on-page coupon. This also saves you 30% and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Essentially, the core functionality of this thermometer is similar to the model above. However, it includes a built-in LCD so you can see cooking progress without pulling out your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

After checking out the deal above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great discounts. Just today, we’re seeing sales on outdoor-rated solar-powered LED lights, mini freezers, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer:

  • Remote Temperature Monitoring: Check your meat temperature remotely within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range with the Govee Home app; save time by not having to stay at the grill when cooking.
  • Preset Alerts: Create preset temperatures, and when your meat reaches that level, an alarm will emit from the thermometer; you’ll also receive a notification via the Govee Home app.
  • Meat Temp Advice: We provide 14 recommended temperatures for 6 types of meat; even beginners can cook confidently while having fun and enriching their food taste.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your gaming setup with this metal RGB spill-proo...
Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion falls to...
Frigidaire’s 1.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright ...
Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to new all-time low at $220 o...
Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with the fam using...
At $8.50 Prime shipped and 57% off, don’t miss ou...
HyperX’s ChargePlay Clutch iPhone controller grip...
Never run out of 9V batteries again: This 4-pack of USB...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 30% off

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

From $32 Learn More
30% off

Outfit your gaming setup with this metal RGB spill-proof keyboard on Amazon for $15

$15 Learn More
$400 off

Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion falls to Amazon low at $400 off

$799 Learn More

Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Learn More
Amazon low

Frigidaire’s 1.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer hits $150 (Amazon low)

$150 Learn More
Save now

Get unlimited lifetime protection on all your devices with iProVPN, now $40 (Reg. $600)

$40 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2: Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, plus more RPGs

From $2 Learn More
New low

Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to new all-time low at $220 off

$220 off Learn More