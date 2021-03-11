Get ready for spring BBQs with Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometers from $9

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code 6NGWDFW3 at checkout. Down from its $13 list price, this saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time since the lowest Amazon shows is $13. It’s starting to warm up, and with that comes grilling outdoors. This thermometer can be stuck into your meal as it cooks and hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth so you can monitor the temperature from inside. It supports an app that you can set alerts in, letting you know exactly when your food is done cooking. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 3/11 @ 6:58 PM: Intek (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThremoPro Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer for $10.10 Prime shipped. Down from $14, this saves you 28% and is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked since 2018. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you want to add a built-in LCD to your grilling thermometer, Govee has you covered with a similar model at $16.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 6CBWWWEF and clip the on-page coupon. This also saves you 30% and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Essentially, the core functionality of this thermometer is similar to the model above. However, it includes a built-in LCD so you can see cooking progress without pulling out your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More about Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer:

Remote Temperature Monitoring: Check your meat temperature remotely within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range with the Govee Home app; save time by not having to stay at the grill when cooking.

Preset Alerts: Create preset temperatures, and when your meat reaches that level, an alarm will emit from the thermometer; you’ll also receive a notification via the Govee Home app.

Meat Temp Advice: We provide 14 recommended temperatures for 6 types of meat; even beginners can cook confidently while having fun and enriching their food taste.

