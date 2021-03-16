Inkbird’s instant-read digital meat thermometer is a must-have for BBQs at $12.50 (50% off)

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Instant-read Digital Meat Thermometer for $12.50 Prime shipped with the code 7EE6UE6J and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $25 list price today’s deal saves you 50% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever had to grill steak or chicken, then you know how sad it is to have to cut it open to see if it’s done. Well, this instant-read thermometer solves that problem by allowing you to check the temperature in seconds, negating having to cut the meat and release all the juice on the grill. It’s waterproof and rechargeable, ensuring that you won’t have to change batteries or worry about using it in the rain. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for just $10 at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven.

After checking out the deal above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great discounts. Just today, we’re seeing sales on outdoor-ready LED lights, robot vacuums, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about the Inkbird Digital Meat Thermometer:

3-5 Seconds fast readout instant read meat thermometer, the calibration from -5℉~5℉ with high accuracy ±2℉ & Temp range of -58℉ ~ 572℉

Backlight and magnet, this candy thermometer can be used at night and easy to storage.

Waterproof & Easy to clean, this food cooking thermometer can be washed by running water directly without fear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!