Developer Innersloth has now finally announced a release date for the Among Us Airship map alongside a slew of other updates and enhancements. Last year’s most downloaded mobile game has now made its way to Switch with a Game Pass release slated for this year, and now the long-awaited Airship map for the hit murder mystery game is scheduled to land at the end of this month. Head below for more details.

Among Us Airship map and more

Among Us has been a breakout hit — far more than its developers had expected — and this has slowed development process on the new Among Us Airship map and some of the other enhancements that are coming along with it. Airship will be the game’s largest map to date and will also include a series of new tasks and activities. If you’re new to the game, you can learn more about how Among Us plays right here.

The new AirShip map will also be joined by ladders, an option to choose which room you start in, and even more hats. But it will also introduce an account to system — something the team felt was an integral part of introducing new cross-platform updates to keep online trolls and “toxicity” at bay.

In fact, Innersloth said it might have very well been able to launch the updates sooner, but it wanted to ensure the account system and full cross-platform support were up to par first:

It MIGHT’VE been possible to launch The Airship before accounts, but we didn’t want to do that… It would be wrong to launch the new map, get all hyped, and pretend like there were no issues with toxicity. So these two things needed to launch together.

Here’s a look at last year’s debut trailer for the Among Us Airship map

Either way, the job is done now and will be ready for players by the end of this month. The new account system, gameplay mechanics/items, and the highly anticipated Among Us Airship map will be available starting on March 31, 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s hard to say if Among Us will be able to carry that 2020 steam right through 2021, but the new content will certainly help the cause. The Among Us Airship map was initially announced in December of last year (you can see the trailer above) as the fourth free map for the game, and we are now less than two weeks away from it going live.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!