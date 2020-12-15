Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase happened earlier today, and the most notable announcement was that Among Us would be available on Switch. The game is already live and costs the same $5 that it does on Steam, the App Store, and Google Play, making it a title that many will instantly pick up to have on Nintendo’s portable console. What all is available here? Well, keep reading to find out more.

Among Us is now available on Switch for just $5

Among Us became a hit sensation with kids and adults alike. The game runs on iPhone, Android, or Steam, and people have been begging for a console port for quite some time. Well, the developers listened, and the game is officially available on Nintendo Switch. Just like Steam, you’ll pay $5 for the ability to try and spot the imposter in the room. Can you hide your true role? Will you be found out? Dive into this addictive landscape and see if you’re cut out for it.

Among Us is out NOW on the Nintendo Switch Cross platform play Online and local multiplayer Play at home or on the go as you jet off into space with your crewmates So… much… betrayal…Get it here: SURPRISE!!!Among Us is out NOW on the Nintendo SwitchCross platform playOnline and local multiplayerPlay at home or on the go as you jet off into space with your crewmatesSo… much… betrayal…Get it here: https://t.co/DMlOCguSbO pic.twitter.com/l3fbtnvl3B — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 15, 2020

Will Among Us come to PlayStation and Xbox soon? Cross-play support gives us hope

While this is the first Among Us port to console, hopefully, it won’t be the last. Just a few days ago, it was announced that Among Us was coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC. This doesn’t allow Xbox players to dive into the game, but it’s hopefully an indication that it at least could happen. Also, be on the lookout, as a new map was announced at The Game Awards, and should be here sometime next year.

Among Us on Nintendo Switch fully supports cross play and allows gamers on all platforms to jump into lobbies. This, hopefully, isn’t the end of the game’s cross-platform ports. But, some of that could be held until Among Us 2 comes out, which was first teased a few months ago by the developers. The main thing is that Among Us 2 will be coming to PC first, and mobile second, with no mention (in the original post) about console. It’s all up in the air at this point, but today’s release gives us hope of future launches.

9to5Toys’ take

I’ve yet to play Among Us, as I’m not much of a mobile gamer and just haven’t installed it on my desktop yet. But, with the Switch port, there’s a very real possibility that I’ll dive into the unique world of Among Us and see if I have what it takes to spot the impostor…or become one myself. Hopefully this releases on console soon, as I’d love to be able to fire it up on my Xbox Series X and give it a go on the big screen, but, for now, TV Mode on my Switch will have to suffice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!