Apple’s prev-gen. Mac mini makes a compelling Plex server, more at low of $369 (Save $430)

TigerDirect is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation Mac mini i3 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $359. Shipping will run you an extra $10. Down from the original $799 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $430 in savings, beats our previous mention by $289, and is a new all-time low. Even with Apple’s new M1 Mac mini delivering better performance, this previous-generation offering is still worth a look at today’s price.

Mac mini delivers that signature compact footprint alongside a 3.6GHz processor, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type-A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Whether you’re looking for an affordable MacOS machine or want to set up a Plex server, this is certainly a compelling option. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those looking to take advantage of the Mac mini’s compact size will want to consider leveraging some savings on this Sabrent mount. With a VESA design, this accessory allows you to install the Mac directly to the back of a monitor, as well as underneath your desk and more. Then swing by our guide on how to best mount a Mac mini for additional recommendations.

Don’t forget that the latest M1-powered Mac mini is also on sale at $70 off alongside all of the other deals in our Apple guide. If the small form-factor is calling your name but you’re more of a Windows fan, Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit is currently marked down to a new all-time low at $1,072, as well.

Mac mini features:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

