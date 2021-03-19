Today, Bandai is showcasing its latest model kit, this time departing from the Gundam and mecha anime-inspired kits we typically see in favor of yet another iconic series. Bringing the Millennium Puzzle from Yu-Gi-Oh! and into your collection, the unique kit assembles into a life-size replica of the pendant. And to stay true to the anime, Bandai is purposefully leaving out any instructions to make for an even more accurate release. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming Bandai Millennium Puzzle model kit.

Bandai unveils upcoming Millennium Puzzle model

If it’s been awhile since you last bought a pack of cards or tuned into the series, the Millennium Puzzle is a unique artifact first reassembled by the series’ protagonist, Yugi Muto. Upon piecing together the item, he’s then imbued with the spirit of an ancient pharoah who just so happens to be a whiz at a popular card game.

Bandai is now popping the iconic Millennium Puzzle out of the anime and into your collection as an upcoming model kit. Assembled out of 33 pieces, the set creates a near life-sized version of the item that measures around 4 inches in width.

As cool a scale model as the iconic collectible is, Bandai is taking it up to a whole different level by making the Millennium Puzzle as authentic as possible. Just like the series it comes from, builders will have to piece the item together without the help of the typical instructions included with the brand’s model kits. The fun callback is definitely one of the more unique things about the release, but should add in bit of a challenge, too.





Launching later this fall

Bandai will be launching its upcoming Millennium Puzzle model kit in August. While there’s no official date as of now, it enters with a ¥3,850 price tag ($38). There’s yet to be confirmation of a full release in the US, although just about all of Bandai’s model kits make it to America at launch, if not slightly afterwards.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a pretty big model kit builder myself, the new Bandai Millennium Puzzle is looking like quite a fun challenge on top of being an awesome collectible. Yu-Gi-Oh was a staple of so many childhoods, making the release a pretty nostalgic one in its own right. But throw in the novelty of having to piece the Millennium item together just like the series’ protagonist did, and this is sure to be a hit with model kit veterans and first-time builders.

The only downside here is that Bandai is opting not to include the soul of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh with purchase, but I guess that’s to be expected from the sub-$40 price tag.

