Bandai’s popular model kits have been expanding to cover a variety of properties ranging from classic anime series like Evangelion to Pokémon and even Star Wars. But its bread and butter has always surrounded Gundam, and today fans are getting another chance to bring home one of the most sought-after Bandai kits from the past few years, the PG Unicorn Gundam Phenex. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming release and how to lock in your pre-order.

Bandai announces new PG Gundam Phenex model kit

Bandai’s model kits range from some more affordable SD kits all the way to more in-depth creations. The flagship releases, if you will, enter under the Perfect Grade category and deliver not only some of the most intricate models from the brand, but some of the largest as well. And now for its latest debut in the lineup, we’re getting the iconic Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex as a new PG model kit.

The Unicorn Gundam Phenex had been originally released back in 2018 as one of Bandai’s PG model kits, but now we’re getting a refreshed version to coincide with last year’s Narrative film. This time around, you’ll still find the 1/60th scale that the Perfect Grade kits are known for and all the eye-catching, gold chrome-plated pieces. But now there’s a slightly tweaked design and added accessories.

On top of the included display stand, the Bandai PG Phenex model kit will also be compatible with an existing lighting kit that allows you to add some extra flair to the model. Much of the build is comprised of translucent elements to give this a greater effect.

Now available for pre-order

Bandai’s latest PG model kit, the Unicorn Gundam Phenex, is now available for pre-order directly from the brand’s online storefront. Pre-orders are slated to run through February 2, 2021, before the kit ships in March of next year. It enters with a $550 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m a pretty big Bandai model kit builder, and a more massive Gundam fan. If you’ve checked out any of my Behind the Screens workstation tours in the past, you’ll have no doubt noticed that I’m displaying one of the PG kits on my desk.

The PG Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex model kit was always one I wanted in my collection, but the fact that it become nearly impossible to get without paying several times the original cost over the past few years pretty much ruined any chances of that. But now that it’s getting another release, this one might be hard to say no to.

